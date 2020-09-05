TN inches towards 4 lakh recoveries, reports 5,870 new COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 5,870 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 4,57,697 and 61 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,748, while cumulative recoveries inched close to the four lakh mark.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 965 and the three nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur together reported 689 and the remainder of the cases was scattered across other districts, a health department bulletin said.

Those dead include three 35-year-old men, a 27-year old man and in total 57 had co-morbidities.

With 5,859 patients getting discharged from many hospitals, the total recoveries and active cases stood at 3,98,366 and 51,583 respectively.

A total of 81,793 samples were tested and cumulatively 52,12,534 specimens have been scrutinised for COVID.

All the tests are RT-PCR based and Tamil Nadu does not use the Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests.

There are 160 COVID labs, 64 in government facilities and 96 in private centres.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via