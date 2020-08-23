Home >News >India >TN observes intense lockdown, violators fined
A deserted view of the road during the weekend lockdown (ANI)
A deserted view of the road during the weekend lockdown (ANI)

TN observes intense lockdown, violators fined

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 05:03 PM IST PTI

  • The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays, saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores
  • Tamil Nadu police said a fine of 21.26 crore has so far been levied across the state as on Sunday for violation

CHENNAI : People stayed indoors and roads were deserted as Tamil Nadu observed a complete lockdown on Sunday as part of efforts to fight COVID-19.

While only healthcare services and milk supplies were operational, violators of norms in urban and semi-urban localities in districts including Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, and Virudhunagar were finedby local authorities.

Vegetable, meat, and fish vendors were among those fined.

Tamil Nadu police said a fine of 21.26 crore has so far been levied across the state as on Sunday for violation of curbs and 6.88 lakh vehicles seized.

The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays, saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities while officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations.

Government-run TASMAC liquor outlets were also closed today like previous Sundays.

Since today is a 'muhurtham' day considered auspicious, a number of couples tied the knot in front of temples, though they were closed down like a man and woman before the Sri Kolanjiappar temple at Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district.

Cargo vehicles operated as usual while police put up barricades and set up checkposts across the State to check violations for effective implementation of the curbs.

Amma Canteens and healthcare services -hospitals, pharmacies and labs- were open and sanitary workers went on with their clean up work.

Personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu-like symptoms in addition to fever camps and disinfection tasks were not halted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Madras HC on Tuesday upheld the 28 May 2018 decision of the Tamil Nadu government to close down the copper smelting plant of Vedanta Photo: Reuters

Closure of copper plant will hurt investments, jobs in TN: Sterlite CEO

2 min read . 19 Aug 2020
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza (Reuters)

Italy rules out new lockdown even as Covid-19 cases rise the most since mid-May

1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
The poster has photos of Harris with a text in the Tamilian script - 'PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious'. (@meenaharris/Twitter Photo)

'Victorious' Kamala Harris's poster crops up in Tamil Nadu, says her niece

2 min read . 17 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout