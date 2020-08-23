Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >TN observes intense lockdown, violators fined
A deserted view of the road during the weekend lockdown

TN observes intense lockdown, violators fined

1 min read . 05:03 PM IST PTI

  • The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays, saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores
  • Tamil Nadu police said a fine of 21.26 crore has so far been levied across the state as on Sunday for violation

CHENNAI : People stayed indoors and roads were deserted as Tamil Nadu observed a complete lockdown on Sunday as part of efforts to fight COVID-19.

People stayed indoors and roads were deserted as Tamil Nadu observed a complete lockdown on Sunday as part of efforts to fight COVID-19.

While only healthcare services and milk supplies were operational, violators of norms in urban and semi-urban localities in districts including Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, and Virudhunagar were finedby local authorities.

While only healthcare services and milk supplies were operational, violators of norms in urban and semi-urban localities in districts including Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, and Virudhunagar were finedby local authorities.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Vegetable, meat, and fish vendors were among those fined.

Tamil Nadu police said a fine of 21.26 crore has so far been levied across the state as on Sunday for violation of curbs and 6.88 lakh vehicles seized.

The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays, saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities while officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations.

Government-run TASMAC liquor outlets were also closed today like previous Sundays.

Since today is a 'muhurtham' day considered auspicious, a number of couples tied the knot in front of temples, though they were closed down like a man and woman before the Sri Kolanjiappar temple at Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district.

Cargo vehicles operated as usual while police put up barricades and set up checkposts across the State to check violations for effective implementation of the curbs.

Amma Canteens and healthcare services -hospitals, pharmacies and labs- were open and sanitary workers went on with their clean up work.

Personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu-like symptoms in addition to fever camps and disinfection tasks were not halted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated