TN Plus 2 results 2022: Tamil Nadu 12th results today, how to check scorecard1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 08:00 AM IST
TNDGE (Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations) will announce the TN plus 2 exam results 2022 today.
TN Plus 2 results 2022: TNDGE (Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations) will announce the TN plus 2 exam results 2022 today on June 20 at 10 am. Candidates who took the examination can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, the official website.