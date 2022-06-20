OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  TN Plus 2 results 2022: Tamil Nadu 12th results today, how to check scorecard
Listen to this article

TN Plus 2 results 2022: TNDGE (Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations) will announce the TN plus 2 exam results 2022 today on June 20 at 10 am. Candidates who took the examination can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, the official website.

Students can access their TN Plus 2 results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official websites. TN Plus 2 results will be accessible on the following websites: dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

From May 5 to May 28, the TN Plus 2 or class 12th test was held. Students who took the Class 12 exams must get a minimum of 35% in all subjects to pass the exam. Candidates must pass both sections of the exam for subjects that include both theory and practicals.

TN 12th Result 2022: How to check scorecard

  • Visit tnresults.nic.in
  • Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout