Home / News / India /  TN Plus 2 results 2022: Tamil Nadu 12th results today, how to check scorecard

TN Plus 2 results 2022: Tamil Nadu 12th results today, how to check scorecard

1 min read . 08:00 AM ISTLivemint

TN Plus 2 results 2022: TNDGE (Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations) will announce the TN plus 2 exam results 2022 today on June 20 at 10 am. Candidates who took the examination can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, the official website.

Students can access their TN Plus 2 results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official websites. TN Plus 2 results will be accessible on the following websites: dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

From May 5 to May 28, the TN Plus 2 or class 12th test was held. Students who took the Class 12 exams must get a minimum of 35% in all subjects to pass the exam. Candidates must pass both sections of the exam for subjects that include both theory and practicals.

TN 12th Result 2022: How to check scorecard

  • Visit tnresults.nic.in
  • Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

