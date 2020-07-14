TN records 4,526 new COVID-19 cases, 67 fatalities; recoveries surge

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu continued to report over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday but significantly, the capital city's downward trend continued, while the state saw 67 related fatalities.

With the addition of 4,526 new cases, the cumulative tally stood at 1,47,324, according to a health department bulletin.

However, recoveries outnumbered new infections as 4,743 people walked out of various health care facilities after successful treatment.

As many as 67 deaths pushed the toll to 2,099, with Chennai accounting for 1,295 deaths till date.

However, the city's daily positive cases showed yet another decline, reporting 1,078 cases as against the 1,140 on Monday.

According to the bulletin, as many as 41,357 samples were tested at the over 100 testing centres operating across the state, totalling 16,95,365 so far.

Cumulatively, 97,310 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state till date, the bulletin said, adding there were 47,912 active cases.

Various districtscontinued to witness a spike in the number of cases with Madurai reporting 450, Thiruvallur 360, Virudhunagar 328 and Chengalpet 264 new cases.

Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, also saw three-figure increase.

Among the 67 fatalities, two were without comorbidities, the bulletin said.

Among comorbid cases, a 13-year-old girl from Sivaganga, suffering from chronic kidney disease, died at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital due to acute respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

An 86-year-old-man from Chennai, diagnosed with diabetes mellitus, died due to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) at a private hospital.

Those who tested positive today include 59 returnees from domestic and overseas locations, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via