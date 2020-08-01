Subscribe
Home >News >India >TN records 5,879 new COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at the Plasma Bank

TN records 5,879 new COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths

1 min read . 07:20 PM IST PTI

  • Total tally in the state stands at 2.51 lakh as of now, while the death toll has crossed the mark of 4,000
  • There have been over 1.90 lakh recoveries in the state till now with 56,738 active cases remaining in the state

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu continued to record a slight dip in number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 5,879 patients contracting the infection on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,51,738, the health department said. The number of active cases was at 56,738.

The death toll rose to 4034 with the addition of 99 fatalities, a department bulletin said.

The number of people discharged stood at 7,010 with cumulative recoveries leading to 1,90,27.

Chennai recorded 1,074 fresh cases surpassing a grim milestone of one lakh mark to touch 1,00,877.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 5,864 new cases while on Friday it was 5,881 new infections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

