TN records 5,879 new COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu continued to record a slight dip in number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 5,879 patients contracting the infection on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,51,738, the health department said. The number of active cases was at 56,738.

The death toll rose to 4034 with the addition of 99 fatalities, a department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 4034 with the addition of 99 fatalities, a department bulletin said.

The number of people discharged stood at 7,010 with cumulative recoveries leading to 1,90,27.

Chennai recorded 1,074 fresh cases surpassing a grim milestone of one lakh mark to touch 1,00,877.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 5,864 new cases while on Friday it was 5,881 new infections.

