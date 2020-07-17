Subscribe
Home >News >India >TN records 79 COVID-19 deaths, 4,538 fresh cases
A health worker collects a sample of an employee for COVID-19 via Rapid Antigen

TN records 79 COVID-19 deaths, 4,538 fresh cases

1 min read . 08:28 PM IST PTI

  • State tally stands at around 1.60 Lakh cases and there have been total 2,315 deaths in the state till now
  • Number of recoveries are at 3,391 while Chennai recorded over 1,200 cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu recorded its highest COVID-19 fatality mark on Thursday with 79 people succumbing to the virus, pushing the death toll in the state to 2,315, the health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 4,538 fresh coronavirus positive cases being reported,taking the infection count to 1,60,907.

The number of recoveries stood at 3,391, and the cumulative figure of those cured is 1,10,807, according to a department bulletin.

Active cases in the state as of Friday was at 47,782, the bulletin said.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 48,669 specimens were tested today, totalling 18,31,304 till date.

Chennai recorded 1,243 cases today, pushing the count to 83,377.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

