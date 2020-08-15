CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 5,860 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 3,32,105, while 127 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,641, the Health department said.

As many as 5,236 people were discharged today after recovery taking the total number of recoveries to 2,72,251 till date.

The number of active cases including those in isolation was 54,213, a Health department bulletin said.

Chennai recorded 1,179 new cases today, pushing the cumulative total to 1,15,444.

Since August 3, the state has been reporting fatalities in three digits.

With testing being ramped up, 71,343 samples were tested by government authorised and privately run laboratories today, totalling to 36,40,796.

Among the new infections reported today, 30 were returnees, the bulletin said.

Besides Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet collectively saw the number of infections going up by 982 cases.

Ranipet, Thirupathur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi recorded a total of 748 new cases, while Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari logged 1,093 new cases.

Tiruvallur saw the second highest number of new cases after Chennai at 422, Erode recorded the lowest number of 14 today.

Among the 127 deaths, 12 were without comorbidity, the bulletin said adding 26 fatalities were from the State capital.

Pudukottai and Thanjavur recorded seven deaths each, Coimbatore, Madurai, Virudhunagar clocked six each, the bulletin said the remaining were scattered across various districts.

Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts constitute the majority of deaths at 3,100 of the total 5,641 reported in the State so far, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

