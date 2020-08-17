TN reports 5,890 new COVID cases, 120 more deaths

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3,43,945, while 120 deaths propelled the death toll to 5,886. As many as 5,667 patients were discharged from various hospitals and in total 2,83,937 people have recovered and there are 54,122 active cases. Of the fresh cases, Chennai recorded 1,185 cases, Madurai 136, Coimbatore 393 and three nearby districts here - Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur- together logged 706 infections and the rest was scattered across Tamil Nadu, a health department bulletin said.

The state capital's share in Tamil Nadu's tally of cases was 1,17,839.

The state capital's share in Tamil Nadu's tally of cases was 1,17,839.

Those dead include 110 with co-morbidities. The State has been witnessing 100 plus deaths daily over the past few days.

Two men, aged 93 and 94, a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were among those who succumbed to the virus in various hospitals.

Of the 5,886 deaths till date, 2,478 were from Chennai.

While 67,532 samples were tested, cumulatively 37,78,778 specimens have been examined, all under RT-PCR.

There are 136 COVID test labs, 62 in government and 74 in private facilities.

