Home >News >India >TN reports 6972 fresh COVID-19 cases,88 fatalities

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu reported 6,972 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the overall tally beyond 2.27 lakh, while the total fatalities stood at 3,659 following 88 new deaths.

As many as 4,707 persons were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 1,66,956, leaving 57,073 active cases, according to a Health department bulletin.

Over 61,000 samples were tested, while the state had 119 testing facilities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples for COVID-19 test at a medical camp, in Chennai (PTI)

With record 6,993 cases in 24 hrs, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 tally crosses 2.2 lakh

2 min read . 27 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout