Home >News >India >TN reports 6972 fresh COVID-19 cases,88 fatalities
TN reports 6972 fresh COVID-19 cases,88 fatalities

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST PTI

  • Total tally in the state stands at around 2.27 lakh whereas recoveries have mounted the mark of 1.66 lakh
  • Death toll in the state is at 3,659 with 88 fresh fatalities

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu reported 6,972 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the overall tally beyond 2.27 lakh, while the total fatalities stood at 3,659 following 88 new deaths.

As many as 4,707 persons were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 1,66,956, leaving 57,073 active cases, according to a Health department bulletin.

As many as 4,707 persons were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 1,66,956, leaving 57,073 active cases, according to a Health department bulletin.

As many as 4,707 persons were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 1,66,956, leaving 57,073 active cases, according to a Health department bulletin.

Over 61,000 samples were tested, while the state had 119 testing facilities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

