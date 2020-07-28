TN reports 6972 fresh COVID-19 cases,88 fatalities

TN reports 6972 fresh COVID-19 cases,88 fatalities1 min read . 08:03 PM IST
CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu reported 6,972 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the overall tally beyond 2.27 lakh, while the total fatalities stood at 3,659 following 88 new deaths.
As many as 4,707 persons were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 1,66,956, leaving 57,073 active cases, according to a Health department bulletin.
Over 61,000 samples were tested, while the state had 119 testing facilities.
