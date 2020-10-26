TN's active cases slide below 30,000 mark after 4 months

CHENNAI : For the first time after a four month gap, the active COVID-19 cases fell below the 30,000 mark on Monday in Tamil Nadu.

The state also reported less than 3,000 fresh infections for the third successive day.

A total of 2,708 people tested positive, of which Chennai accounted for 747, Coimbatore 253 and Chengelpet 143, a health department bulletin said.

Recoveries continued to eclipse new cases and 4,014 patients were discharged from various hospitals, reducing active cases to 29,268 while 6,71,489 people have recovered from the infection till date.

The COVID-19 tally stood at 7,11,713 and the state capital's share is 1,96,378 cases. With 32 more fatalities, the toll rose to 10,956 and Chennai's share was 3,599.

A 15-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man were among the deceased.

In total, 29 patients had co-morbidities and three no chronic illnesses, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the total new cases and active cases stood at 2,869 and 30,606 respectively.

On October 24, after a four month hiatus, the daily virus case count dipped below the 3,000 mark and Tamil Nadu logged 2,886 infections.

The total daily infection count on June 24 was 2,865.

The active cases stood at 28,836 on June 24 and rose the next day to 30,064.

Six days later it crossed the 40,000-mark while 50,000 plus (50,294) live cases were seen for the first time on July 19 in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 72,236 samples were tested and cumulatively 95,89,743 specimens have undergone RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) scrutiny in 200 COVID labs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

