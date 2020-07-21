Home >News >India >TN sample test count crosses 20 lakh; Infant among 75 deaths
An Indian health worker wearing personnel protection kit (AP)
An Indian health worker wearing personnel protection kit (AP)

TN sample test count crosses 20 lakh; Infant among 75 deaths

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 08:42 PM IST PTI

  • State tally stands at around 1.80 lakh, with 4,965 fresh cases reported in a day while there have been 2,626 deaths in Tamil Nadu so far
  • With 51,344 active cases in the state, there are around 1.26 lakh patients that have recovered

CHENNAI : Keeping up the mantra of testing for managing COVID-19, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday crossed the two million mark in samples screened so far while 4,965 fresh cases were added, taking the infection count past the 1.80 lakh mark. It recorded 75 fresh COVID-19 deaths, including that of a 56-day old boy, during the day, taking the toll to 2,626, a health department bulletin said. The state also continued to clock high recoveries with the discharges almost matching the fresh cases, leaving only 51,344 active cases out of the total 1,80,643. With testing of 51,066 samples, the third straight day the key figure hovered over the 51,000 mark, a total of 20,35,645 specimens have been examined till date, the bulletin said. Tamil Nadu has been focusing on aggressive testing, considered by experts as a key strategy to contain the pandemic, and increased the number of centres to 113, including 55 in the private sector. The number of samples tested crossed the 15 lakh mark on July 10 and another five lakh had been added since then. On Sunday, the state tested 52,993 COVID samples, which is the highest so far in a day. If the youngest to succumb to the disease on Tuesday was the baby from the city, a 90-year old man died at a private hospital in Vellore. Twentyfour of those who died were in the age group of 70-90 and 69 had co-morbidities. On Tuesday, a total of 4,894 patients were discharged from various hospitals and in total 1,26,670 people have got cured. Chennai recorded 1,130 cases in a continuing trend of relatively less number of fresh cases after being the top hotspot of the virus spread, accounting for a big chunk of the daily infections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Chennai: A scooter plies on an empty road during an intensified lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Lockdown renders lakhs jobless in tourism sector

4 min read . 01:58 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout