TNEA 2022 Rank list likely to be released today; here's how to download and other details1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
- Once the list is released, students can check the rank list from the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org.
Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), will be releasing the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) Rank List today i.e. 16 August 2022.
Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), will be releasing the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) Rank List today i.e. 16 August 2022.
Once the list is released, students can check the rank list from the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org.
Once the list is released, students can check the rank list from the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org.
As per media reports, additional director of DOTE and TNEA 2022 T Purushothaman has stated that the Tamil Nadu Minister of Higher Education will be releasing the TNEA Rank List around 10:30 am.
As per media reports, additional director of DOTE and TNEA 2022 T Purushothaman has stated that the Tamil Nadu Minister of Higher Education will be releasing the TNEA Rank List around 10:30 am.
Here's how to check TNEA 2022 Rank List:
Here's how to check TNEA 2022 Rank List:
Visit the official website — tneaonline.org.
Visit the official website — tneaonline.org.
Click on the link “TNEA Rank List 2022."
Click on the link “TNEA Rank List 2022."
Enter the login credentials such as email id and password.
Enter the login credentials such as email id and password.
The TNEA 2022 rank list will be displayed on the screen.
The TNEA 2022 rank list will be displayed on the screen.
Download the rank list and take the printout of it for future reference.
Download the rank list and take the printout of it for future reference.
The TNEA rank list 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in Mathematics -100, Physics - 50, and Chemistry- 50, which will be reduced to 200.
The TNEA rank list 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in Mathematics -100, Physics - 50, and Chemistry- 50, which will be reduced to 200.
After the rank list is announced, the TNEA 2022 counselling procedure will only be open for the shortlisted candidates.
After the rank list is announced, the TNEA 2022 counselling procedure will only be open for the shortlisted candidates.
TNEA 2022 will have four rounds of counselling - choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment and reporting to college and payment of fees depending upon their confirmation. For the counselling session, student has login into the TNEA portal by using their credentials to undergo each round.
TNEA 2022 will have four rounds of counselling - choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment and reporting to college and payment of fees depending upon their confirmation. For the counselling session, student has login into the TNEA portal by using their credentials to undergo each round.
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is held by The Anna University for admissions to engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is held by The Anna University for admissions to engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu.