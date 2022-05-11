The hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) preliminary examinations for the Group 2 Recruitment 2022 have been uploaded to the official website.

The candidates who have applied for the same can visit www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in to get the same.

The hall ticket can be downloaded through one-time registration (OTR) of the candidate by entering the application number and date of birth.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website – www.tnpsc.gov.in/ www.tnpscexams.in.

Find the TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Admit Card download link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get direct link to download the hall ticket.

The exam will be conducted on 21 May and its results are expected to be out by 5 June.

The TNPSC had invited applications for Group 2 examinations to fill 5,831 vacancies in February this year. The last date to do online registration was 23 March.

Those who succeed in the prelims will then be required to attend mains written examination and oral test/counselling.

The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted in September this year.