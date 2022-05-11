OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  TNPSC Group 2 recruitment hall ticket released: Get direct link, how to download
Listen to this article

The hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) preliminary examinations for the Group 2 Recruitment 2022 have been uploaded to the official website. 

The candidates who have applied for the same can visit www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in to get the same. 

The hall ticket can be downloaded through one-time registration (OTR) of the candidate by entering the application number and date of birth.

Steps to download the admit card:

  • Visit the official website – www.tnpsc.gov.in/ www.tnpscexams.in.
  • Find the TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Admit Card download link.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth. 
  • The hall ticket will appear on the screen. 
  • Download and take a printout for future reference. 

Get direct link to download the hall ticket. 

The exam will be conducted on 21 May and its results are expected to be out by 5 June. 

The TNPSC had invited applications for Group 2 examinations to fill 5,831 vacancies in February this year. The last date to do online registration was 23 March. 

Those who succeed in the prelims will then be required to attend mains written examination and oral test/counselling.

The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted in September this year. 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout