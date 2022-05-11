TNPSC Group 2 recruitment hall ticket released: Get direct link, how to download

TNPSC Group 2 recruitment hall ticket released: Get direct link, how to download1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
The preliminary written exam for TNPSC will be conducted on 21 May
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The preliminary written exam for TNPSC will be conducted on 21 May
The hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) preliminary examinations for the Group 2 Recruitment 2022 have been uploaded to the official website.
The hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) preliminary examinations for the Group 2 Recruitment 2022 have been uploaded to the official website.
The candidates who have applied for the same can visit www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in to get the same.
The candidates who have applied for the same can visit www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in to get the same.
The hall ticket can be downloaded through one-time registration (OTR) of the candidate by entering the application number and date of birth.
The hall ticket can be downloaded through one-time registration (OTR) of the candidate by entering the application number and date of birth.
Steps to download the admit card:
Steps to download the admit card:
Get direct link to download the hall ticket.
Get direct link to download the hall ticket.
The exam will be conducted on 21 May and its results are expected to be out by 5 June.
The exam will be conducted on 21 May and its results are expected to be out by 5 June.
The TNPSC had invited applications for Group 2 examinations to fill 5,831 vacancies in February this year. The last date to do online registration was 23 March.
The TNPSC had invited applications for Group 2 examinations to fill 5,831 vacancies in February this year. The last date to do online registration was 23 March.
Those who succeed in the prelims will then be required to attend mains written examination and oral test/counselling.
Those who succeed in the prelims will then be required to attend mains written examination and oral test/counselling.
The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted in September this year.
The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted in September this year.