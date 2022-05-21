TNPSC invites application for 36 posts. Steps to apply, link, other details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Interested candidates can apply on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in. The application window is due to close on 18 June.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited application to fill up 36 executive officer posts including Grade-IV in Group-VIII services. The last date tp apply online is 18 June.
Interested candidates can apply on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in. The application window is due to close on June 18.
Notably the commission has mentioned that eligible candidates professing Hindu religion only can apply. “Only persons professing Hindu Religion as required by ‘Section 10’ of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 (Tamil Nadu Act, 22 of 1959) are eligible to apply," reads the official announcement.
-Fill out all of the required information and submit the required documents.
-Pay the application fee and submit the form
-Download and print a copy for future use.
TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates are required to submit an application fee of ₹150 for registration and ₹100 for the exam fee.
TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process
The written exam for the TNPSC recruitment 2022 of executive officers will be held on September 11. It will consist of two papers. Paper-I will commence at 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. Paper-II will begin from 2 to 5 pm. Candidates must pass the recruiting examination in order to be considered for one of the 36 open positions as executive officers.
TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary
Candidates selected for these positions are going to be paid a salary ranging from ₹19,500 to ₹71900 per month.
