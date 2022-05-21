Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNPSC invites application for 36 posts. Steps to apply, link, other details here

TNPSC invites application for 36 posts. Steps to apply, link, other details here

Interested candidates can apply on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in. . Photo: HT
04:34 PM IST

  • Interested candidates can apply on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in. The application window is due to close on 18 June.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited application to fill up 36 executive officer posts including Grade-IV in Group-VIII services. The last date tp apply online is 18 June. 

Interested candidates can apply on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in. The application window is due to close on June 18.

Notably the commission has mentioned that eligible candidates professing Hindu religion only can apply. “Only persons professing Hindu Religion as required by ‘Section 10’ of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 (Tamil Nadu Act, 22 of 1959) are eligible to apply," reads the official announcement.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

-Go to the official website at TNPSC

-Click ‘notifications’ on the homepage

-Then, under ‘EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GRADE- IV (GROUP- VIII SERVICES) (TAMIL NADU HINDU RELIGIOUS AND CHARITABLE ENDOWMENTS SUBORDINATE SERVICE), click on ‘Apply Online’

-Log in to the TNPSC’s One Time Registration portal after registering

-Fill out all of the required information and submit the required documents.

-Pay the application fee and submit the form

-Download and print a copy for future use.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates are required to submit an application fee of 150 for registration and 100 for the exam fee.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The written exam for the TNPSC recruitment 2022 of executive officers will be held on September 11. It will consist of two papers. Paper-I will commence at 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. Paper-II will begin from 2 to 5 pm. Candidates must pass the recruiting examination in order to be considered for one of the 36 open positions as executive officers.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for these positions are going to be paid a salary ranging from 19,500 to 71900 per month.

