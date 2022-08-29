The One Time Registration will be valid for five years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed renewal fee. One Time Registration will not be considered as an application / Examination fee for any post. An applicant should submit online application separately for each and every examination / recruitment for which he / she intends to appear. The registration fee paid towards the One Time Registration is not an application / Examination fee for this recruitment. Candidates ave to pay the prescribed examination fee. Linking of Aadhaar with OneTime Registration is mandatory.