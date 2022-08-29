TNPSC Recruitment 2022: An applicant should submit online application separately for each and every examination / recruitment for which he / she intends to appear
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started inviting applications from eligible candidates only through online mode upto 21 September for the posts of Assistant Section Officer / Assistant in Tamil Nadu SecretariatService included in Group-V.A Services to be made by recruitment by transfer from among the holders of the posts of Junior Assistant or Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service / Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started inviting applications from eligible candidates only through online mode upto 21 September for the posts of Assistant Section Officer / Assistant in Tamil Nadu SecretariatService included in Group-V.A Services to be made by recruitment by transfer from among the holders of the posts of Junior Assistant or Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service / Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service.
One time registration:
One time registration:
It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through One Time online Registration System on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One hundred and fifty only) towards registration fee and then they should apply only through online for this recruitment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through One Time online Registration System on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One hundred and fifty only) towards registration fee and then they should apply only through online for this recruitment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The One Time Registration will be valid for five years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed renewal fee. One Time Registration will not be considered as an application / Examination fee for any post. An applicant should submit online application separately for each and every examination / recruitment for which he / she intends to appear. The registration fee paid towards the One Time Registration is not an application / Examination fee for this recruitment. Candidates ave to pay the prescribed examination fee. Linking of Aadhaar with OneTime Registration is mandatory.
The One Time Registration will be valid for five years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed renewal fee. One Time Registration will not be considered as an application / Examination fee for any post. An applicant should submit online application separately for each and every examination / recruitment for which he / she intends to appear. The registration fee paid towards the One Time Registration is not an application / Examination fee for this recruitment. Candidates ave to pay the prescribed examination fee. Linking of Aadhaar with OneTime Registration is mandatory.
Important dates and time:
Important dates and time:
Last date for submission of application: 21 Septmber
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last date for submission of application: 21 Septmber
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Application Correction Window Period: From 26 September 12.01am to 28 September 11.59 pm
Application Correction Window Period: From 26 September 12.01am to 28 September 11.59 pm
Paper – I General Tamil 18 December 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Paper – I General Tamil 18 December 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Paper – II General English 18 December 02.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M
Paper – II General English 18 December 02.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M
Qualifications:
Qualifications:
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
(A) Age limit (as on 01.07.2022):
(A) Age limit (as on 01.07.2022):
For the posts of Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department) and Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department)
For the posts of Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department) and Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department)
Category of Applicants Maximum Age
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Category of Applicants Maximum Age
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1. Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Castes (Arunthathiyars) and Scheduled Tribes (should not have completed -40 years)
1. Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Castes (Arunthathiyars) and Scheduled Tribes (should not have completed -40 years)
Most Backward Classes / Denotified Communities, Backward Classes (Other than Backward Classes Muslims) and Backward Classes (Muslims) 35 Years
Most Backward Classes / Denotified Communities, Backward Classes (Other than Backward Classes Muslims) and Backward Classes (Muslims) 35 Years
‘Others’ [i.e., candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs] 35 Years
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
‘Others’ [i.e., candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs] 35 Years
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
For the posts of Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department) and Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department)
For the posts of Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department) and Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department)
Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Castes (Arunthathiyars) and Scheduled Tribes -35 years
Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Castes (Arunthathiyars) and Scheduled Tribes -35 years
‘Others’ [i.e., candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs] 30 Years
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
‘Others’ [i.e., candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs] 30 Years
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The educational qualifications prescribed for these posts should have been obtained by passing the required qualification in the following order of studies viz., 10th + HSC or its equivalent + U.G. Degree as required under Section 25 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016. The results of examination should have been declared on or before the date of Notification.
The educational qualifications prescribed for these posts should have been obtained by passing the required qualification in the following order of studies viz., 10th + HSC or its equivalent + U.G. Degree as required under Section 25 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016. The results of examination should have been declared on or before the date of Notification.
Selection procedure:
Selection procedure:
Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments (applies to each post separately), a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the certificates already uploaded, the eligible candidates will be summoned for original certificate verification followed by counselling for selection.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments (applies to each post separately), a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the certificates already uploaded, the eligible candidates will be summoned for original certificate verification followed by counselling for selection.