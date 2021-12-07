Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its annual recruitment exam planner for 2022 on December 7, Tuesday.

Following a government order, Tamil language eligibility test is mandatory for exams from 2022 onwards, TNPSC mentioned.

“The tentative annual recruitment planner for the year 2022 consists of 32 posts which includes 23 posts already announced the annual planner-2021 + 9 new posts," the TNPSC has said in a press release.

The TNPSC said that group 2 civil services will be held in February, while the group 4 civil services exams will be conducted in March. A total of 5,831 vacancies will be filled through group 2 civil services exam and 5,255 vacancies through group 4 civil services exam.

The Commission informed that for single stage written exams, the Tamil eligibility test will be of 150 marks. The main exam of group 1 and group 2 civil services will have a Tamil eligibility test of 100 marks, TNPSC further stated.

The detailed exam calendar is likely to be published on the TNPSC official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.