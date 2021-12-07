“The tentative annual recruitment planner for the year 2022 consists of 32 posts which includes 23 posts already announced the annual planner-2021 + 9 new posts," the TNPSC has said in a press release.
The TNPSC said that group 2 civil services will be held in February, while the group 4 civil services exams will be conducted in March. A total of 5,831 vacancies will be filled through group 2 civil services exam and 5,255 vacancies through group 4 civil services exam.
The Commission informed that for single stage written exams, the Tamil eligibility test will be of 150 marks. The main exam of group 1 and group 2 civil services will have a Tamil eligibility test of 100 marks, TNPSC further stated.
The detailed exam calendar is likely to be published on the TNPSC official website, tnpsc.gov.in.