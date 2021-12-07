TNPSC recruitment exam planner 2022 released. Details here

TNPSC recruitment exam planner 2022 released. Details here1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission said that group 2 civil services will be held in February, while the group 4 civil services exams will be conducted in March
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission said that group 2 civil services will be held in February, while the group 4 civil services exams will be conducted in March
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its annual recruitment exam planner for 2022 on December 7, Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its annual recruitment exam planner for 2022 on December 7, Tuesday.
Following a government order, Tamil language eligibility test is mandatory for exams from 2022 onwards, TNPSC mentioned.
Following a government order, Tamil language eligibility test is mandatory for exams from 2022 onwards, TNPSC mentioned.
“The tentative annual recruitment planner for the year 2022 consists of 32 posts which includes 23 posts already announced the annual planner-2021 + 9 new posts," the TNPSC has said in a press release.
“The tentative annual recruitment planner for the year 2022 consists of 32 posts which includes 23 posts already announced the annual planner-2021 + 9 new posts," the TNPSC has said in a press release.
The TNPSC said that group 2 civil services will be held in February, while the group 4 civil services exams will be conducted in March. A total of 5,831 vacancies will be filled through group 2 civil services exam and 5,255 vacancies through group 4 civil services exam.
The TNPSC said that group 2 civil services will be held in February, while the group 4 civil services exams will be conducted in March. A total of 5,831 vacancies will be filled through group 2 civil services exam and 5,255 vacancies through group 4 civil services exam.
The Commission informed that for single stage written exams, the Tamil eligibility test will be of 150 marks. The main exam of group 1 and group 2 civil services will have a Tamil eligibility test of 100 marks, TNPSC further stated.
The Commission informed that for single stage written exams, the Tamil eligibility test will be of 150 marks. The main exam of group 1 and group 2 civil services will have a Tamil eligibility test of 100 marks, TNPSC further stated.
The detailed exam calendar is likely to be published on the TNPSC official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
The detailed exam calendar is likely to be published on the TNPSC official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!