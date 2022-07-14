Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  TNPSC releases Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Here's how to download

TNPSC releases Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Here's how to download

The TNPSC Group 4 exams will be conducted on July 24, 2022.
1 min read . 02:50 PM ISTLivemint

  • The candidates can download the admit card through the TNPSC's official site on tnpsc.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday has released  Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022. The candidates can download the admit card through the TNPSC's official site on tnpsc.gov.in.

The exams will be conducted on July 24, 2022.

Here's how you can download it:

Visit the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Group 4 notification will fill 7301 posts in Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, Tamil Naidu Housing Board Subordinate Service. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.

