Former employees honey-trap boss on Instagram, circulate his nude pics to avenge professional criticism
After leaving their job, the employees lured their boss on Instagram to send his nude photos. Later, the two circulated the photos among his friends and family, including his wife.
Criticising employees at the office landed a man in Gujarat's Vadodara in trouble after two of his former employees reportedly circulated his nude pictures to “humiliate him". Disgruntled by public criticism by their boss at the office, two people, including a woman, quit their jobs and made a plan to honey-trap their boss and circulate his nude pics, according to a Times of India report.