Criticising employees at the office landed a man in Gujarat's Vadodara in trouble after two of his former employees reportedly circulated his nude pictures to "humiliate him". Disgruntled by public criticism by their boss at the office, two people, including a woman, quit their jobs and made a plan to honey-trap their boss and circulate his nude pics, according to a Times of India report.

After leaving their job, the employees first lured their boss on the social media platform Instagram to send his nude photos. Later, the two circulated the photos among his friends and family, including his wife.

The idea to humiliate their ex-boss for professional criticism was of the woman employee, according to the news report. Later, she roped in another person in the plan and the two joined hands three months after quitting their job. After honey-trapping their boss, the two threatened to leak his photos to other people.

After getting blackmailed for months, the boss decided to approach the Cyber Crime Police and complain. After registering the complaint, the police began its investigation and tracked the duo and it was revealed that the main culprit in the crime was the victim's former employee. The interrogation by the police of the two accused revealed that the main reason behind blackmailing was professional criticism.

According to the police, the woman came up with the idea to teach her boss a lesson and “make his life miserable". Later, the two “made a fake Instagram profile of a woman" and began chatting with their boss months ago.

To trap their boss, the two began sending sexually explicit images, downloaded from the internet, to their boss and encouraged him to send his photos. Things went as per the plan, and the victim ended up sharing his nude pics on Instagram.

Within a few days, the victim started receiving emails with his nude pics and screenshots of his sexual chats. Later, the photos and the chats were also sent to the HR department of the firm where he was employed. Moreover, the duo also sent the images to their boss' wife as well and sent printouts of the pictures to his office address. As the harassment started growing day by day, the victim registered a complaint with the cybercrime department.

