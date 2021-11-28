Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that in order to avoid another coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state, people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, and asked officials to take necessary steps to protect citizens from the new Omicron variant of the virus without waiting for the Central Government's directives.

CM Thackeray was speaking during a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district collectors held to discuss the coronavirus scenario in Maharashtra and the precautionary measures that need to be taken in view of the Omicron variant detected in South Africa.

"Do whatever is needed to prevent the new deadly variant of Covid-19. Get started without waiting for central government's directives," the Maharashtra CM asked the authorities.

"Citizens need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown in the state," he said.

In today's meeting, CM Thackeray also asked the authorities to keep a vigil on all travellers landing at the state airports, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 832 fresh Covid-19 cases and 33 fatalities, taking the state's tally to 66,34,444 and toll to 1,40,941.

The discharge of 841 people during the day increased the recovery count to 64,81,640, which is 97.7% of the overall caseload, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 8,193, he said, adding that the fatality rate stood at 2.12%.

With 1,00,508 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Maharashtra went up to 6,53,57,358, he added. Mumbai saw 210 new cases and four deaths, which took the tally and toll to 7,62,584 and 16,330, respectively.

As per data made available by the state health department, the Mumbai division reported 367 cases and 20 deaths, which took the caseload in this region to 17,11,471 and toll to 35,866.

Nashik division saw 132 cases, including 59 in the Ahmednagar district, while Pune division had 240 cases, Kolhapur division 20, Aurangabad and Latur divisions 28 cases each, Nagpur division 10 and Akola division seven.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.