Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a video message appealed to people of Odisha to follow health safety protocols so that the state can achieve the goal and requested them not to be complacent with the daily number of new coronavirus cases remaining below 100.
"With your support, the COVID situation is currently under control in Odisha. The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised our initiatives to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Although the single-day spike in coronavirus cases is below 100, zero infection is our target," he said.
The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has worsened due to a significant rise in the number of new cases, he said.
"To avoid a lockdown like situation, no one should be complacent as COVID situation in some of the state is again alarming. Lockdown has been reportedly re-imposed in some of place in Maharashtra,"said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
"Normalcy has returned to Odisha. None of us wants lockdown to return. Wearing face masks is a must when going outside and hand washing should be practised after returning home. One must follow the social distancing norms," the chief minister said in his message.
Patnaik also sought people's cooperation in the ongoing vaccination programme.