"The threat of Covid-19 was not yet over. We need to arrest the spread of infection while it is at the doorstep," he said, claiming there are "40 crore people in China's various cities who are witnessing a lockdown". "We have battled the previous three waves of the novel coronavirus and its variants, but we have lost many people to the infection. State authorities need to sensitize people again about the Covid-19 protocols to minimize the impact and spread of the infection," Thackeray said.