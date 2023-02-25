The ruckus that erupted during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD house on Friday, has now reached Twitter in the form of a poster war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both the parties took jibes at each other by uploading opponent's party leaders' morphed images on movie posters on Saturday.

सदन में मारपीट और तानाशाही करवाने वाली AAP की “खल-नायिका pic.twitter.com/yp3v7Tw2wQ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 25, 2023

The BJP on Saturday called AAP MLA Atishi Marlena a “villain" and accused her of creating the ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House.

The party also shared a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of AAP MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak and Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Twitter, captioning it with “AAP's khalnayika" in Hindi. It also accused Atishi of orchestrating "violence and dictatorship in the House."

In response to the edited poster, AAP chose movie ‘Chor Machaye Shor's poster with morphed the images of BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, councillor Rekha Gupta along with other leaders with the title "Ballot Chor Machaye Shor".

On caption, AAP said, "The BJP people who are making so much noise. These are the ones who stole ballot papers and are killers of democracy."

BJP वाले जो इतना मचा रहे शोर हैं,

ये ही लोकतंत्र के हत्यारे और Ballot चोर हैं। pic.twitter.com/mfsZyPzqEu — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) February 25, 2023

The MCD house witnessed huge protests by the BJP councillors after MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was declared “invalid".

Within no time, the ruckus in the house took the form of violent clashes between councillors from the two parties. The ruckus began even before Oberoi could barely start to announce the results.

The councillors of both the party threw punches at each other. Shelly Oberoi has also alleged that some of the BJP members also made a life-threatening attack on her. The Delhi mayor also claimed that her colleague Ashu Thakur was attacked by another BJP councillor. On this, the BJP accused the AAP of tampering with election results.