NEW INDIA: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government has revised the definition for micro, small and medium enterprises, setting higher limits for investment and turnover to help them grow.

The new limits will replace the earlier definition that relied on self-declared investment on plant and machinery to align them better with goods and services tax (GST) regime, besides encouraging ease of doing business.

In case of micro manufacturing and service enterprises, the investment limit has been increased to up to ₹1 crore and turnover limit has been raised to up to ₹5 crore. Till now, for micro manufacturing enterprises, the investment limit was ₹25 lakhs and ₹10 lakh for the service sector.

“Some MSMEs felt that if they outgrow in size (as per current definition), they will lose the benefit (given to them). That is the reason for a change in definition," Sitharaman said.

The minister said the new definition will need amendments in the law.

The change in the definition is part of the several other announcements made by the finance minister to support small business tide through the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Sitharaman also announced credit guaranteed loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), expected to help about 4.5 million units to get back to business.

Announcing the details of the ₹20 trillion fiscal stimulus package, she said the collateral free, automatic loans will benefit MSMEs with up to ₹25 crore outstanding loans and ₹100 crore sales.

The size of the scheme is ₹3 trillion, the minister said, adding that loans will have a moratorium of 12 months. "The loans are 100% credit guaranteed as a cover to banks and non-banking finance companies on principal and interest. This will be available till 31 October. No fresh collateral required."

MSMEs, considered key drivers of job creation and economic growth, have been the worst hit by the lockdown, in place since 25 March, that brought economic activity to a near standstill. MSMEs account for about 45% of manufacturing output, over 40% of exports, more than 28% of gross domestic product (GDP) and employs about 111 million people.

