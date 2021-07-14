Noting serious violations of covid appropriate behaviour following the easing of mobility curbs, the central government on Wednesday asked states to issue strict directions to districts and local authorities for regulating crowded places.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to chief secretaries of states said officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in enforcement of covid-appropriate behaviour.

States and union territories have been allowing more and more activities, easing lockdown measures, following a steady decline in India's active caseload.

Bhalla said that he had reiterated in his previous order that the process of relaxing restrictions should be calibrated.

"However, blatant violations of covid-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at hill stations. Massive crowds are also thronging the market places, violating norms of social distancing. Consequently, increase in 'R' factor (Reproduction number) in some of the states, is a matter of concern," Bhalla said in his letter.

An increase in 'R' factor to above 1.0 is an indicator of spread of covid-19. Therefore, it is important, Bhalla said, that authorities concerned be made responsible for crowd management.

"It needs to be ensured that if the norms of COVID Appropriate Behaviour are not maintained at any establishment/premises/markets etc., such places shall be liable for the re-imposition of restrictions, for containing the spread of covid-19 and the defaulter(s) shall also be liable for action under the relevant laws," said Bhalla.

"There should be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of covid-19 i.e. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," he added.

India reported 38,792 daily new covid cases in the last 24 hours, with 625 deaths. The active caseload stood at 4,29,946, comprising 1.39% total positive cases, as per data from the Union health ministry.

