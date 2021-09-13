To counter covid impact, IMF gives an SDR booster

SDRs are a supplementary inter-national reserve asset created by IMF to bolster reserves of member nations and take care of concerns regarding limitations of gold and dollar being the only means of settling of international accounts. SDRs are allotted to members in proportion to their relative share in IMF. Nations can exchange SDRs with other IMF members for freely usable hard currency through voluntary agreements or by IMF instructing members with stronger economies to buy SDRs from less able members. SDR’s value is based on a basket of five currencies, including the US dollar and British pound sterling.