To curb inflation, RBI plans bond sales to suck liquidity

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) held key policy rates steady for the fourth straight time and committed to keeping liquidity tight, signalling a hawkish policy stance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bond market investors reacted with concern, driving the 10-year benchmark bond yield to a six-month high of 7.3412% after RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced that RBI could consider open market sales of bonds to manage liquidity. The bonds were trading at 7.2197% before the announcement.

The MPC unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, with five out of the six members of the panel also voting to keep the policy stance unchanged at “withdrawal of accommodation" based on the rationale that transmission of the past rate hikes of 250 bps to bank lending and deposit rates is still incomplete. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central bank also kept its inflation forecast unchanged at 5.4% in the current financial year and retained its economic growth projection unchanged at 6.5% despite signs of slowing global growth.

“We have identified high inflation as a major risk to macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth. Accordingly, our monetary policy remains resolutely focused on aligning inflation to the 4% target on a durable basis," said Shaktikanta Das, governor of RBI.

Since the last policy in August, retail inflation eased to 6.83% from a high of 7.44% in July. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and oil, however, continued to lose momentum, falling below 5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central bank expects inflation to fall to 4.5% in the next financial year, it said in the half-yearly monetary policy report released alongside the monetary policy review.

Das noted that the overall inflation outlook is clouded by uncertainties from the fall in kharif sowing for key crops like pulses and oilseeds, low reservoir levels, and volatile global food and energy prices.

“I would like to emphatically reiterate that our inflation target is 4% and not 2-6%. Our aim is to align inflation to the target on a durable basis while supporting growth," Das said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Economists are expecting a prolonged pause in the fiscal year and do not expect any change in policy rates as inflation is expected to remain above the 4%-target till Q1FY25.

“The multiple stress points highlighted in the October policy strengthen our argument that the RBI will remain hawkish until domestic growth sees visible stress. We maintain our call that the MPC will remain on a prolonged pause (well into FY2025), along with liquidity being kept close to neutral," said Upasna Bharadwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

While the policy was along expected lines, Das surprised the market with the announcement of open market sales of bonds via auctions. He, however, declined to provide a timeline for such sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Liquidity has been in deficit mode since RBI introduced the incremental cash reserve ratio to suck out the ₹3.43 trillion worth of excess liquidity that came into the system post-withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes. Das, however, expects liquidity to ease with the pick-up in government spending.

“I have reiterated several times in my previous policy statements that excessive liquidity can pose risks to both price and financial stability," he said. While some banks have been parking large sums with RBI, there are others coming to the central bank seeking funds to tide over their short-term liquidity requirements, he said. “It is desirable that banks having surplus funds explore lending opportunities in the interbank call market" and not with the RBI, he said.

According to Nomura Global markets research, “The combination of hawkish forward guidance and the threat of an OMO to manage liquidity—sent a hawkish signal overall. It has retained the option to act on both rates and liquidity, but there is uncertainty over what will trigger their usage. This creates elevated uncertainty for market participants but gives the RBI greater flexibility to act (or not act). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equity and currency markets remained stable, posting marginal gains. The rupee ended steady at 83.24 while Sensex and Nifty gained a little over 0.5% each.

