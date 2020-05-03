Home > News > India > To discourage consumption and crowding, liquor will cost 25% extra in Andhra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S .Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: ANI)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S .Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: ANI)

To discourage consumption and crowding, liquor will cost 25% extra in Andhra

2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2020, 06:38 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • In the coming days, the number of shops will be further reduced in the state whose CM wants to eventually prohibit alcohol consumption in the state
  • Social distancing norms will have to be followed at all liquor stores Monday onwards, the govt said

With liquor shops all set to open on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh govt said liquor prices will be increased by 25%. The government said the move has been necessitated to discourage people from rushing to outlets and for eventual complete prohibition of alcohol consumption in the state.

The decision was announced after a Covid-19 review meeting convened by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Apart from the hike in liquor prices, the number of liquor stores in the state will also be further reduced. After the current dispensation came to power in the state, the number of liquor outlets had been reduced to 3,500 from the earlier 4,380.

The state had earlier raised liquor prices on 1 October, 2019 in the range of 10- 250.

The Chief Minister had alleged in the past that the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had treated liquor as a source of revenue. He said every hospital will have a de-addiction centre for those addicted to liquor.

"We have taken this step as women were facing lot of problems due to liquor. Government will give alternate employment to those who are dependent on liquor shops," he said.

Reddy has appealed to the people to stay wherever they are and not to rush to the borders of the state as the relaxation is only for migrant labourers as per the Centre's guidelines.

According to a press release by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during a review meeting with officials, the Chief Minister told the public to stay at the place where they are and not to undertake any journey.

"He asked people not to come to the borders of the State and risk their own families by falling prey to the virus. Currently, the number of migrant workers coming to the state are in large numbers and providing quarantine for them is the biggest challenge before the government," the CMO said.

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the state government is taking effective measures towards the prohibition of liquor across the State and thus increased the price by 25 per cent. In the coming days, the number of shops will be further reduced. Following the guidelines by the Centre, physical distance should be maintained at liquor outlets," it further said.

