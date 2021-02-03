To go for 1-trillion LIC IPO at one go is not advisable: DIPAM Secretary

We are not clear yet on the quantum of the IPO. We are waiting for the embedded value to be worked out and based on that we will take a decision. And along with SEBI then we have to go and determine the size, but it is going to be a large issue. The process of finding embedded is value on. LIC is to try and work out its own methods first and then the independent actuary has to submit its report. Both the processes have been set in motion. We are looking for an IPO post October. We have proposed to reserve up to 10% in the retail segment of the IPO for policy holders. We want the policy holders also to be our shareholders.