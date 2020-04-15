NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday gave its go ahead for people to take up jobs under its national rural employment guarantee act from 20 April, albeit with some precautions to ensure that the novel coronavirus disease doesn’t spread in rural areas.

The move is expected to help millions of people in rural India who have just moved back to the villages after the first phase of the lockdown was announced on 24 March. It is also expected to help landless labour and small farmers, say rural development officials.

According to the new rules issued by the home ministry, some public activities have been allowed 20 April onwards. The focus of the activities that will be taken up under the rural employment guarantee scheme will be on irrigation and water conservation given that India is getting ready for the dry season before the onset of monsoon.

But activities will be undertaken with “strict implementation of social distancing" and the use of face masks, the directives said.

“Other central and state sector schemes in irrigation and water conservation sectors may also be allowed to be implemented and suitably dovetailed with MGNREGA( Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) works," the new guidelines issued by the home ministry said.

According to the rural development ministry, works that can be undertaken under strict norms of social distancing like building of ponds or animal shelters on farms which doesn’t require the employment of more than 3-4 people will be encouraged. This will ensure there is no crowding at the work spots.

Digging of wells and troughs, planting of trees or horticulture trees are some of the activities that are to be taken up under this part of MGNREGA, the person said, adding that none of these activities would need more than two or three people to be at one spot.

The ministry has already announced a revision in MGNREGA wages--in the range of ₹13-34 --is the highest in the last six years that is expected to benefit approximately 5 crore families, according to two people familiar with the development.

In his speech on Tuesday in which he announced the extension of the lockdown till 3 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had particularly referred to the plight of daily wage earners and promised measures to relieve their woes.

