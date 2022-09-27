To identify quacks, medicos asked to use DigiLocker1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 01:25 AM IST
- According to the Indian Medical Association, there are about a million fake doctors in India, posing a threat to the healthcare system
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The Centre has directed the National Medical Council (NMC) to ensure medical students upload documents related to their degrees and certificates to the government’s DigiLocker service to curb the growing number of quacks posing as doctors with fake medical degrees.