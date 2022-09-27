NEW DELHI : The Centre has directed the National Medical Council (NMC) to ensure medical students upload documents related to their degrees and certificates to the government’s DigiLocker service to curb the growing number of quacks posing as doctors with fake medical degrees.

According to the Indian Medical Association, there are about a million fake doctors in India, posing a threat to the healthcare system.

The DigiLocker system will allow medical students to get validated educational documents and certificates in digital format directly from the issuer.

Sandhya Bhullar, secretary, NMC, has now directed all government and private medical colleges to immediately upload and register their academic certificate data, such as degree, mark sheet, admit card, score card, etc., on the DigiLocker system.

“I request to kindly ensure that all medical institutions under the purview of NMC are onboard with NAD (National Academic Depository) at the earliest," Bhullar said.

The move comes after Abhishek Singh, president and CEO of the national e-governance division of the ministry of electronics and information broadcasting, wrote a letter to NMC directing the body under the health ministry to utilize the DigiLocker facility for storage of academic and students’ data.

“The digital copy available in the DigiLocker will be treated at par with the original physical document as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention) by Intermediary providing DigiLocker facilities) Rule 2016. Besides, the ministry of education has assigned the National Academic Depository (NAD) implementation via DigiLocker to facilitate students to get authentic educational documents in digital format directly from their original issues," Singh said in a letter to the NMC secretary.