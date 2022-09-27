To identify quacks, medicos asked to use DigiLocker

“The digital copy available in the DigiLocker will be treated at par with the original physical document as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention) by Intermediary providing DigiLocker facilities) Rule 2016. Besides, the ministry of education has assigned the National Academic Depository (NAD) implementation via DigiLocker to facilitate students to get authentic educational documents in digital format directly from their original issues," Singh said in a letter to the NMC secretary.