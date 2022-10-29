‘To make internet safe…’: Centre on new IT rules amid Twitter ‘free speech’ controversy2 min read . 04:01 PM IST
We have learned a lot of the gaps that existed in the previous rules and these new rules address those gaps, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said
India is revamping its internet rules to include an appeals panel for social media grievances. Announcing the same, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, said the main objective behind amending them was to make sure the internet is open, safe, and accountable for all digital users.
"The main objective of what we are doing on the internet is to make sure the internet is open, it is safe, accountable, and trusted for our 120 crore digital citizens," Chandrasekhar told ANI.
"We have made sure based on the learnings between May 2021 when the last rules were notified and consultations that we held...We have learned a lot of the gaps that existed in the previous rules and these new rules address those gaps,".
The 2021 rules, which are legally enforceable, directed the tech companies to appoint grievance officers to resolve user complaints. The penalty for non-compliance included the lapse of protections given to intermediaries or content hosts and jail terms.
Chandrasekhar said the intermediate platforms should not be misused by those who are peddling falsehood.
For the record, the government on Friday notified amended Information Technology rules. Under the amended rules, the government will set up one or more grievance appellate committees comprised of a chairperson and two full-time members. The committee will aim to resolve an appeal within 30 calendar days, and an intermediary must comply with its order, according to the rules.
"The Committee shall deal with such appeal expeditiously and shall make an endeavour to resolve the appeal finally within 30 calendar days from the date of receipt of the appeal," the notification said.
"The Grievance Appellate Committee shall adopt an online dispute resolution mechanism wherein the entire appeal process, from filing of appeal to the decision thereof, shall be conducted through digital mode," it added.
The changes come as billionaire Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, appointing himself head of the company and vowing to ensure free speech on the platform.
India has had an especially contentious relationship with Twitter over the past few years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to gain greater control over online dialogue.
The prospect of less restrictive content moderation under Musk’s leadership has prompted concerns that dialogue on the social network will deteriorate, eroding years of efforts by the company and its trust and safety team to limit offensive or dangerous posts.
(With inputs from agencies)
