To oppose or to support? Congress struggles for unified stance on Sisodia arrest

Delhi deputy chief minister manish Sisodia's arrest have also showcased a spar of ideology in the grand old party-Indian National Congress. The Mallikarjun Kharge led party had on Monday maintained a nuanced stance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's CBI arrest and extended custody for interrogation.

On Monday, Congress alleged that institutions like the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department have become instruments of "political vendetta" under the Narendra Modi government and opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, "The Congress has always held the belief that institutions like ED, CBI and Income Tax Department have become instruments of political vendetta and harassment under Modi Sarkar."

Further Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also commented said "many Sisodias" have been arrested in the country but people don't get to know about them.

There is "terror" of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax department in the country, while the judiciary and Election Commission are under pressure, he claimed.

Reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Monday had said that AAP should understand how the BJP is persecuting them.

They (AAP) should not go to those states where the Congress is giving a direct fight to the BJP, but they go there to defeat the Congress. They are fighting a battle at their place but they reach other places to help the BJP, CM Baghel said.

He added, "Today, I am going to visit Siddhivinayak Ganesh ji to pray for the happiness and peace of Chhattisgarh. I will also pray that may God give them (AAP) wisdom as well."

However, a contention of ideas came to the forefront when Congress leader Ajay Maken told news agency ANI, “I think SC has taken the right decision. All those sympathizing with Manish Sisodia must understand that this is an open and shut case of corruption. This a big liquor scam that happened in Delhi and it should be seen that way".

“On September 4, 2020, Manish Sisodia himself formed a committee to see what changes should be made in the excise policy, the report of the committee was not implemented to do corruption" he added.

Blaming Sisodia for wrongfully exploiting the excise policy to fund the Goa assembly elections, Maken said, “They used this money in the Goa election against Congress. AAP who fought against corruption is now doing corruption. They are using the money for political use. There is no political vendetta in this case as it's a clear case of corruption"

Further Congress leader Supriya Srinate also said, “We want a proper investigation into the liquor scams". She further questioned AAP and said, “We want to ask AAP why they were silent, what their stand was when we were hounded by the agencies".

Notably, Sisodia's arrest has triggered a chorus in opposition of outcry against BJP for ‘using’ CBI, ED for its own benefit.

