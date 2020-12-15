To reopen schools, teachers should get vaccine on priority: Unicef

New Delhi: As countries world-over, including India, get ready to roll out vaccines against the coronavirus pandemic, Unicef on Tuesday said teachers should be prioritized for inoculation in order to reopen schools and reduce disruptions in learning.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on children’s education around the globe. Vaccinating teachers is a critical step towards putting it back on track," the global UN body said.

“UNICEF is calling for teachers to be prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, once frontline health personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated. This will help protect teachers from the virus, allow them to teach in person, and ultimately keep schools open," it added.

Some 320 million students worldwide are out of schools as of end November, an increase of around 90 million more than what the situation was in October, as regions and countries went for fresh closures due to a second wave of the covid-19 cases.

In India, schools have remained closed since mid-March and students have been pursuing education online though the success of remote learning has been patchy. Several states have announced reopening of schools, but very few are attending it physically and government has advised not to make students' attendance compulsory.

Earlier in December, the World Bank had said Covid-19 related school closures risk pushing an additional 72 million primary school aged children into learning poverty meaning they are unable to read and understand a simple text by age 10.

“The pandemic is amplifying the global learning crisis that already existed: it could increase the percentage of primary school-age children in low- and middle-income countries living in learning poverty to 63 percent from 53 percent, and it puts this generation of students at risk of losing about $10 trillion in future life-time earnings," the Word Bank has said.

The Unicef Tuesday said while decisions about vaccine allocation ultimately rest with governments, the consequences of extended missed or impaired education are steep, especially for the most marginalized.

“The longer children remain out of school, the less likely they are to return, and the more difficult it is for their parents to resume work. These are difficult decisions that force difficult tradeoffs. But what should not be difficult is the decision to do everything in our power to safeguard the future of the next generation. This begins by safeguarding those responsible for opening that future up for them," the global children’s body of the UN said.

In India, the covid vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age, the union government had said in its guidelines Monday. Vaccines will then be offered to persons younger than 50 years of age with associated co-morbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability, as per the guidelines.

Here Unicef suggestions will be a key as the country has around 8.7 million school teachers serving almost 300 million students in the school sector.

At their peak in late April, nationwide school closures disrupted learning of almost 90% of students worldwide, Unicef said.

"While that number has dropped since, there continues to be an unsupported assumption that closing schools may slow the spread of the disease, despite increasing evidence that schools are not a main driver of community transmission. As a result, as cases are skyrocketing in many countries around the world, communities are again closing schools. As of 1 December, classrooms are closed for nearly 1 in 5 schoolchildren globally – or 320 million children," Unicef added.

