To tackle dust pollution, Delhi govt to prepare comprehensive action plan

The Delhi government will make a comprehensive action plan to tackle dust pollution in the city, state environment minister Gopal Rai said. A seven-member committee including experts from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT Delhi and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been formed by Arvind Kejriwal government.

"A round table conference is scheduled for March 4 to discuss over anti-pollution campaign till September," Rail told news agency ANI.

"The smog tower at Connaught Place is expected to be completed in June. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been directed to speed up the sprinkling work. Delhi government is also looking to strengthen the monitoring of 'Green War Room'," added the minister.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the very poor category in the national capital on Friday.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the 'very poor' category as forecast. AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of 'very poor' for the next two days and it is likely to further improve on February 20," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its bulletin.

The average air quality in neighbouring states Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurgaon was recorded "very poor", while it was "poor" in Faridabad, according to data issued by a government agency on Friday.

Pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

