Astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, the hero of man’s first Moon mission, declared on Facebook that he had wed his longtime love in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin made history alongside Neil Armstrong as the first person to walk on the moon. The marriage was held on his 93rd birthday on January 20.

“I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers," Aldrin wrote on Facebook.

The Facebook post included a couple of images of the newlyweds and at the time of writing earned 65,000 "likes" and "loves".

Dr. Faur, the 63-year-old executive vice president of Mr. Aldrin's business, Buzz Aldrin Ventures, holds a PhD in chemical engineering.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's historic moonwalk as part of the Apollo 11 mission was witnessed by an estimated 600 million spectators in 1969. At the time, there had never been a television audience that huge.

Buzz Aldrin became a household name overnight. Michael Collins, the third member of the crew, never had the chance to walk on the Moon as he had to be inside the spacecraft that was standing on the Moon.

The promise to deploy a manned crew to the Moon and bring them back to Earth safely was made by the late US President John F Kennedy.

Getting married late in life is rare but does take place among celebrities. At the age of 59, former US President Donald Trump wed Melania Knauss. Fox News Channel creator and media magnate Rupert Murdoch married Wendi Deng Murdoch at the age of 69. Known for playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek, Canadian actor William Shatner got married at the age of 70.

Back home, actor Kabir Bedi tied the knot on the occasion of his 70th birthday. At the age of 60, Suhasini Mulay wed retired physicist Atul Gurtu.