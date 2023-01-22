To the Moon and back: Apollo 11 hero Buzz Aldrin, 93, feels like ‘eloping teenagers’ to longtime love2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Buzz Aldrin became a household name overnight in 1969 after becoming one of the first people to walk on the Moon.
Astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, the hero of man’s first Moon mission, declared on Facebook that he had wed his longtime love in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin made history alongside Neil Armstrong as the first person to walk on the moon. The marriage was held on his 93rd birthday on January 20.
