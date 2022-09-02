Shantanu Deshpande has shared a video of an interview given to a TV channel on LinkedIn and wrote, ‘This is my last post on LinkedIn. Been a good ride’
Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, who has sparked quite a furore with a post advising youngsters to work 18 hours a day in the formative years of their career, has apologized to people who disagreed with him.
Deshpande has shared a video of an interview given to a TV channel on LinkedIn and wrote, "This is my last post on LinkedIn. Been a good ride".
He also apologized for hurting the sentiments of people through his previous LinkedIn post. "I did not mean to put in 18 hours every day. My exaggeration to make a point was taken out of context. I just meant to give it my all," Deshpande said in the interview.
In a TV interview, Shantanu Deshpande said, "I apologize to people for whom the post may have hurt sentiments or come across without context or without nuance that I now recognize was a need".
"To those who sent nasty 'your son is a slave owner' messages to my parents and thousands like those-You won," Deshpande wrote.
A few days ago Deshpande received a barrage of criticism as he suggested that new recruits at any job work 18 hours a day for the first four to five years of their career.
He asked youngsters to "worship" work and avoid "rona-dhona (cribbing)" in an online post.
However, in his last LinkedIn post, Deshpande said, "In any field or pursuit which a human being takes, it could be art, sports, business, new job, whatever it is...the only variable you can control is your hard work. You cannot control how much money you are bonded with, you cannot control how much God-given talent you have, and you cannot control the way you are born in a city or a village. You can only control your hard work".
According to the CEO, between 22 and 27 years of age, an individual is "maximum on opportunity and minimum on liability". But from 28 onwards, marriage, kids, and other things get added.
"22-27 you are maximum on opportunity and minimum on liability. From 27-28 onwards, you start getting married, your parents get older, and you start having liability. 22-28 is that window where you can give it your all and build significant muscle," Shantanu Deshpande said.
He appealed to youngsters not to be "unfair to aspirations at that age (22-27). You can maximize your potential because you don't have any other obligation," the CEO said.
On toxic work culture, Deshpande advised youngsters to leave the company and look for other opportunities. He said, "If you are in a place where you are not learning or you are not feeling inspired or you are not having fun then you are in the wrong place. Change your work environment".
On toxic work culture, Deshpande advised youngsters to leave the company and look for other opportunities. He said, "If you are in a place where you are not learning or you are not feeling inspired or you are not having fun then you are in the wrong place. Change your work environment".