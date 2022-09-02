However, in his last LinkedIn post, Deshpande said, "In any field or pursuit which a human being takes, it could be art, sports, business, new job, whatever it is...the only variable you can control is your hard work. You cannot control how much money you are bonded with, you cannot control how much God-given talent you have, and you cannot control the way you are born in a city or a village. You can only control your hard work".