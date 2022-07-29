Tobacco packs to carry new health warnings from Dec 1, See display image

Tobacco packs to carry new health warnings from Dec 1, See display image2 min read . 01:55 PM IST
The new display image on tobacco packs will be valid only for a period of one year from the date of its commencement from December 1 this year.
The new display image on tobacco packs will be valid only for a period of one year from the date of its commencement from December 1 this year.
Union Health Ministry has announced that tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will now have new display image with a warning written on its pack "Tobacco causes painful death". The new display image on tobacco packs will be valid only for a period of one year from the date of its commencement from December 1 this year.
Union Health Ministry has announced that tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will now have new display image with a warning written on its pack "Tobacco causes painful death". The new display image on tobacco packs will be valid only for a period of one year from the date of its commencement from December 1 this year.
From December 1, 2023, the tobacco products will display an image with the warning written over it "tobacco users die younger", the ministry said, adding that the new amendments have been made under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 dated 21st July, 2022, which will be applicable from December 1, 2022.
From December 1, 2023, the tobacco products will display an image with the warning written over it "tobacco users die younger", the ministry said, adding that the new amendments have been made under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 dated 21st July, 2022, which will be applicable from December 1, 2022.
The image with health warning “Tobacco causes painful death" shall be valid for a period of twelve months following its commencement from December 1, 2022, while the image with warning “Tobacco users die younger" shall come into effect following the end of twelve months from the date of commencement of specified health warning of first one.
The image with health warning “Tobacco causes painful death" shall be valid for a period of twelve months following its commencement from December 1, 2022, while the image with warning “Tobacco users die younger" shall come into effect following the end of twelve months from the date of commencement of specified health warning of first one.
In an official statement, the ministry said any person directly or indirectly engaged in the manufacture, production, supply, import, or distribution of any kind of tobacco products will have to ensure that all tobacco product packages have the specified health warnings as prescribed.
In an official statement, the ministry said any person directly or indirectly engaged in the manufacture, production, supply, import, or distribution of any kind of tobacco products will have to ensure that all tobacco product packages have the specified health warnings as prescribed.
“The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022. The amended rules will be applicable with effect from December 1, 2022," the health ministry stated.
“The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022. The amended rules will be applicable with effect from December 1, 2022," the health ministry stated.
It said that any kind of violation of these health guidelines is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, adding that adding that the existing specified health warning shall continue till 30 November, 2022.
It said that any kind of violation of these health guidelines is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, adding that adding that the existing specified health warning shall continue till 30 November, 2022.