Tobacco Users Die Younger - cigarette packs to display new health warnings

The union health ministry notified new health warnings for all tobacco product packs after making amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Cigarette and tobacco packs will come with a new set of warning labels --'Tobacco causes painful death' and ‘Tobacco users die younger’-- from 1 December.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Cigarette and tobacco packs will come with a new set of warning labels --'Tobacco causes painful death' and ‘Tobacco users die younger’-- from 1 December.
The union health ministry on Friday notified these specified textual health warnings for all tobacco product packs after making amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.
The union health ministry on Friday notified these specified textual health warnings for all tobacco product packs after making amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.
All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1 December, 2022 shall display image -1 with the textual warning as ‘Tobacco causes painful death’ and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1 December, 2023 shall display image-2 with the warning ‘Tobacco users die younger," the health ministry said in a release.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1 December, 2022 shall display image -1 with the textual warning as ‘Tobacco causes painful death’ and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1 December, 2023 shall display image-2 with the warning ‘Tobacco users die younger," the health ministry said in a release.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed, the ministry said.
Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed, the ministry said.
"Violation of these provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003," said health ministry adding that the existing specified health warning shall continue till 30 November, 2022.
"Violation of these provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003," said health ministry adding that the existing specified health warning shall continue till 30 November, 2022.