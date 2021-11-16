Tobacco users fall globally since 2015, industry used covid-19 pandemic to build influence with govts

Tobacco at present is a highly taxed commodity. It is kept in the 28% GST slab (other than for tobacco leaves which is taxed at 5%). Tobacco and its various forms are also subject to a heavy burden of cess, given that the commodity is seen as a sin good. For example, the cess is 65% on unmanufactured tobacco bearing a brand name. For cigars, it is 21% or ₹4,170 per 1,000 whichever is higher. The government also uses pictures of cancer patients on the packages of cigarettes to discourage its use.