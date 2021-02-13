Subscribe
Tocilizumab cuts covid risks but may not benefit Cipla
File Photo: On Thursday, the Randomised Evaluation of Covid-19 Therapy (Recovery) trial showed that tocilizumab significantly reduced deaths

Tocilizumab cuts covid risks but may not benefit Cipla

1 min read . 05:05 AM IST Leroy Leo

Tocilizumab is administered only in hospitals and that too to severe patients who have cytokine storms. So, with daily new cases and severe cases falling sharply, the sales of the drug are bound to fall, an analyst said

Drugmaker Cipla Ltd may not gain much from a UK trial showing that tocilizumab significantly reduces the risk of death when given to hospitalized patients with severe covid-19, analysts said. Cipla is the only distributor of the drug in India under the brand Actemra through a partnership with its innovator F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

“Tocilizumab is administered only in hospitals and that too to severe patients who have cytokine storms. So, with daily new cases and severe cases falling sharply, the sales of the drug are bound to fall," Vishal Manchanda, an analyst with Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, said. Sales from Cipla’s covid-19 portfolio could fall to less than half in this quarter from 500 crore in October-December, he said.

Case loads in India have fallen sharply from mid-September, when daily new additions were regularly more than 80,000. Even deaths have fallen to less than 100 over the last four days from more than 1,000 per day in September.

This has led to a fall in the consumption of drugs, with most analysts anticipating a further decline in sales.

“Unless the new strains lead to an increase in cases, I do not foresee sales of covid drugs increasing from here on," another analyst said on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, the Randomised Evaluation of Covid-19 Therapy (Recovery) trial showed that tocilizumab significantly reduced deaths, as 29% of the patients in the group of 2,022 patients that received it died within 28 days of treatment as compared with 33% of 2,094 patients in the group that received just the usual care.

