Today at 9 am, Rahul to discuss state of Indian economy with Abhijit Banerjee

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dialogue with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the "looming economic crisis due to Covid-19" crisis will be aired on Tuesday as part of his series of deliberations with experts on economy and health.

The Congress party has tweeted a 1.44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired in full at 9 am Tuesday. The clip said both of them "discussed the ways in which the crisis can be managed and other disasters can be averted".

The Congress party tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Nobel laureate, Prof Abhijit Banerjee discussing the critical issues of COVID-19 and its economic impact."

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, "Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #COVID19 crisis."

The first such dialogue was held last week when Gandhi discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

During that dialogue, Rajan had said India should be "cleverer" in lifting the lockdown and should open up its economy in a "measured way" soon to save jobs.

He had also said that ₹65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor hit hard by the crisis.

Rajan had said that there should be effort to give money to the poor through DBT to MNREGA ,old age pension and also support through PDS .

