Today is the deadline for RBI's tokenization of debit, credit cards: What does it mean?
With the tokenization of debit and credit cards, the RBI plans to increase security of transactions.
With the tokenization of debit and credit cards, the RBI plans to increase security of transactions.
By September 30, all credit and debit card information used for online, in-app and point-of-sale (POS) transactions must be replaced with distinct tokens, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Tokenization is supposed to improve users' experience with digital payments by providing an additional layer of protection.