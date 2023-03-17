Today, SAT will hear Arshad Warsi’s appeal against SEBI ban

Today, SAT will hear Arshad Warsi’s appeal against SEBI ban3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:47 AM IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will hear the challenge by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi against a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order barring him and his wife from the securities market for allegedly manipulating the share price of Sadhna Broadcast.
Today, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) is scheduled to hear the case filed by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi challenging a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order. The order barred 45 entities, including Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti, from the securities market for allegedly manipulating the share price of Sadhna Broadcast.
